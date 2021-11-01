The Sun Lakes Garden Club

“Poinsettias aren’t poisonous … I’ve tasted them!” says Sharon Petterson, speaker for the Nov. 16 meeting. Find out how she created a patriotic red, white, and blue poinsettia after Sept. 11.

Sharon Petterson is a second-generation native Arizonan from a farming family. She and her husband Gary founded and operated Gardeners’ World Nursery and Gardener’s Eden Landscaping on Baseline Road in Phoenix. They grew 25,000 poinsettias each year and hosted a Poinsettia Festival for 28 years.

Members and guests will gather for socializing, refreshments, and welcoming visitors at 9:30 a.m., and the meeting is called to order at 10 a.m. Visitors are welcome to attend and may be from any city with any level of experience. Members meet all year on the third Tuesday of every month.

Check out our monthly newsletters on our website at SunLakesGardenClub.org. There is an option to join online under the “Membership” option. Club memberships are only $20 per year, and a spouse or second member in the household is only $10 per year. The meeting location is at the Chapel Center (house next door to Sun Lakes All Faiths Community Church and across the street from the Sun Lakes Country Club), at 9230 E. Sun Lakes Blvd. N., in Sun Lakes, AZ 85248.