The Sun Lakes Senior Games Project Is in the Works

Ray Texeira

We are looking for a few “dynamic people” to join our board of directors for the Sun Lakes Senior Games (SLSG) project. By joining, you will be one of the founding members dedicated to carving the way to take the concept of the Sun Lakes Senior Games to the next level. The focus of SLSG is to participate in friendly competition among peer-age groups that can help all involved to increase activity levels, no matter the age. The vision is to promote healthy lifestyles for adults through fitness and sport within our four communities: Sun Lakes Country Club, IronOaks, Cottonwood Palo Verde, and SunBird. Residents will face off for a week of competitions, which may include bike racing, billiards, bocce ball, bowling, card games, cornhole, dancing, golf, horseshoes, pickleball, power walk, pistol shooting, poker tournament, racquetball, shuffleboard, softball, swimming, table tennis, water volleyball, etc., bringing back a trophy to their community.

When you think of the Olympic Games, it probably brings up thoughts about young athletes in the prime of their physical fitness. It’s exciting to watch competitors break world records and win gold medals! While the Olympics, Paralympics, and Special Olympics, three of the largest global competitions, provide excellent competitive athletic opportunities for a tremendous range of individuals, they tend to omit one sector of the population: older, 55+ adults.

To provide this population with a similar competitive outlet, in 1985 a group of seven men and women formed the National Senior Olympics Organization (NSOO). Looking to eventually partner with the NSOO, the Sun Lakes Senior Games not only will create camaraderie among local residents, it can provide the opportunity for interested participants to compete at the state and national levels.

The plan is to:

Phase 1: Develop a comprehensive guidance strategy keeping in line with the NSOO standards

Phase 2: Develop and document a detailed plan for the games set for 2025

Phase 3: Pitch a presentation to all HOA management/board of directors for support of the games

Phase 4: Incorporate into a 501(c)(3) nonprofit

Phase 5: Implement the plan and let the games begin

We are looking for founding board members to fill these volunteer positions:

1. Program Manager – Vice Chair

2. Secretary (documentation)

3. Finance Expert (Treasurer) Accountant

4. Legal Expert

5. Volunteer Coordinator

6. Communications Expert – PR/Marketer (fundraiser)

7. Nonprofit Expert

8. Plus (as needed)

If you like the idea of the games but are not interested in becoming a board member, help us by letting your friends, club members, and neighbors know about this project. If you are interested in creating a long-lasting event, contact Ray Texeira at [email protected] for more information and an application.

Being a full-time resident is preferred but is not an absolute requirement. Thank you for your consideration. We’re looking forward to hearing from you.