Julia Norton

Services are at 10 a.m. every Sunday in the Arts & Crafts Room at Sun Lakes Country Club.

A class on The Law of Attraction will be held on Wednesday, March 5, in the Mirror Room at Sun Lakes Country Club. Learn to manifest positive experiences in your life with Don Ratliff, Ela Cabral, and Joann Pena.

On March 12 there will be a Drum Circle with Julia Norton from 1 to 2 p.m. and a Metaphysical class with Sheila Taylor from 2 to 3:30 p.m.