Veterans Day Celebration Honors Service, Showcases Tennis

IronOaks honors veterans on its stadium courts. GCU’s women’s tennis team members greet attendees of the Veterans Day Celebration. A GCU women’s team member shares GCU swag with IronOaks Tennis Club member Carmella Davin.

DD Kullman

On Nov. 11 the IronOaks Tennis Club and Sun Lakes HOA3 proudly co-hosted A Veterans Day Celebration, a day filled with heartfelt tributes, athletic excellence, and community connection.

Held at the IronOaks Tennis Club courts, the half-day event honored veterans for their service and featured exhibition matches by the Grand Canyon University (GCU) men’s and women’s tennis teams, along with spirited participation from local high school players and the Sun Lakes community.

Morning festivities began with a match between the IronOaks ladies and Perry and BASIS Chandler High School teams, followed by a moving veterans gathering around the stadium courts. The national anthem, beautifully sung by Bella Taylor, set the tone for a powerful AH-1 Cobra Attack Helicopter flyover, drawing cheers and applause from all in attendance.

At 10 a.m. the GCU men’s and women’s tennis teams took the courts for exhibition matches, sharing their skill and enthusiasm with the crowd. The day concluded with a meet and greet with GCU players and coaches, giving fans a chance to connect with the athletes.

This special celebration was made possible through the generous sponsorship of Sun Lakes residents Tony and Kaipo Simonelli, Francine Nolan and Kara Maggio of Cactus Mountain Properties, Carey and Trish Kolb of The Kolb Team, Suzy Steinmann of The Redeemed Team, and Charlee Young of The Young Home Team, all supporters of the IronOaks tennis community.

“Veterans Day reminds us that freedom is never free,” said CJ Berry, president of the IronOaks Tennis Club. “It was an honor to bring together players, neighbors, and veterans in a shared spirit of gratitude and celebration.”

“Seeing our community come together, from local high school athletes to university players and our own IronOaks members, was truly inspiring,” added Tony Simonelli, event organizer and club member. “It was a day filled with pride, respect, and connection—everything that makes Sun Lakes so special.”

The IronOaks Tennis Club extends heartfelt thanks to all who attended, volunteered, sponsored, and participated in this memorable event.