Veterans Day Concert: Honoring Our Veterans

Linda Rauch

If you came last year to the Veterans Day concert, which garnered rave reviews, you certainly won’t want to miss the concert this year! A 50-voice choir composed of volunteers from our community has been diligently working to present six patriotic songs, directed by Richard Gibson, the director of Valley Opera.

Also, notable local soloists who have performed around the world and soloists from Valley Opera are volunteering to present this patriotic program. This is the second time this group has presented a program honoring our veterans and raising money for the homeless veterans here in Arizona. Last year’s program raised $4,538.03 to help neglected, homeless veterans get back on their feet and start serving their community again. All the money that is raised stays here in Maricopa County.

This is a free concert, but any donation is gratefully accepted. Don’t forget to mark your calendars for Nov. 9 at 2:30 p.m. at the Risen Savior Lutheran Church Worship Center located at 23620 S. Alma School Road. Doors open at 2 p.m. No tickets are required.