Walk-A-Thon Raises $22,000

Bill and Jeanne Becker

The Greater Sun Lakes Community Foundation made a presentation of $22,000 to the Sun Lakes Firefighters Food Fund, which is used by the firefighters and EMS personnel at our Sun Lakes Fire Stations 341 and 342 (updated numbers) to help supplement the cost of food, which they pay for themselves, because there is no fire department stipend to pay for food while on duty. The award amount is divided among all the shifts in both firehouses, so each shift gets an equal share to help alleviate the cost of buying their food, which is purchased and prepared communally. The Foundation is proud to have rallied the community to be able to assist our firefighters and EMT personnel in this way. Recently, many of the Foundation’s board members joined some of our local firefighters and senior AFMA administrators for the check presentation at Safeway during one of their food shopping trips.

AFMA Fire Chief Mark Burdick said, “On behalf of the men and women assigned to AFMA’s Sun Lakes fire houses, we express our sincere gratitude and thanks to the Greater Sun Lakes Community Foundation for your generous donation. Your support for our firefighters, paramedics, and EMTs is truly appreciated, and the $22,000 donation is being directly allocated to the firefighters to help supplement their healthy food budget. While we are ready to respond 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, good nutrition is essential, and this donation will go a long way toward keeping our firefighters more healthy and ready. We at AFMA give a big ‘thank you so much’ to the Foundation and all the Sun Lakes residents who contributed so much to this terrific Walk-A-Thon event!”

Our Sun Lakes AFMA firefighter liaison Chris Wiley said, “On behalf of the firefighters, paramedics, and EMTs serving the Sun Lakes community, we want to express our sincere appreciation to the residents for the heart and energy you put into the Walk-A-Thon. Seeing so many residents come together in support of their fire crews is something that truly stays with us. We take great pride in serving Sun Lakes, and while we never expect recognition, the community’s encouragement reminds us why this place is so special. Thank you for your generosity, your spirit, and for always standing behind the people who serve you.”