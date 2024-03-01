‘We Share Because We Care’ Food Drive

Summer is quickly approaching, which means many of our Sun Lakes/Chandler-area residents are planning their “escape” from the Arizona summer heat. Many of you will have extra food that you don’t want to leave behind in your homes all summer long, so, instead, drop it off at the food drive!

Risen Savior Lutheran Church is coordinating a food drive with AZCEND to help with the needs of many people in the local area. The food pantries find it especially difficult to keep “stocked” during the summer months. We are seeking community involvement in this effort by inviting you to drop off any non-perishable foods to our north building located on the southwest corner of Alma School and Chandler Heights Roads, 23620 S. Alma School Road, on Saturday, April 13, between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Monetary donations can also be made at our Risen Savior Church Administration building, 23714 S. Alma School Road, during the week of April 8-12 or Saturday, April 13, at the north building food drop-off area. Checks need to be made payable to AZCEND. All donations are tax deductible.

If you have any questions, please feel free to contact either Jayne at 602-625-1494 or Kay at 480-385-8549.

We thank you in advance for participating in our food drive and wish you safe travel and a fun-filled summer.