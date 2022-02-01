Dr. Honora Norton, RCSL Public Image Chair

The Rotary Club of Sun Lakes (RCSL) collected, put together, and delivered 60 kits of cleaning supplies for Afghan families who had to evacuate Afghanistan after working with the American military or embassy. The families are establishing homes in the U.S. in cooperation with The Welcome to America Project. Led by RCSL Rotarians Gary Kay, Kandi Skrabala, and Judi Edmonds, more than 25 RCSL Rotarians participated in donating laundry detergent, hand soap, dish soap, disinfectant cleaner, and sponges.

The Welcome to America Project shares transportation, technology, and transformational resources to enhance success, so that refugees do not just resettle in our country; they find community and flourish. The organization creates impacts that last a lifetime for the refugees as well as the volunteers who serve.

Sun Lakes Rotary Club (chartered April 22, 1986) is a leadership organization made up of men and women from local businesses, professional, education, civic, and emerging leaders. RCSL meets regularly to get to know each other and form friendships, and through that, RCSL is able to get things done within the East Valley and far beyond. Come join us and share our passion for community service and friendship. See www.sunlakesrotary.com for more information.