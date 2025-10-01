Welcome to the Fun Lakers’ Fall Events

Jacque Texeira

The Fun Lakers Social Club has a new enthusiastic board of directors led by John Adam, president. He and his new crew want to invite all the residents of the Sun Lakes communities to join in on the fun. Go to www.funlakers.org to learn more about the club and how to become a member. It’s just $15 per person per year and ensures that you will get priority notice on ticket sales, which is important, as most events sell out fast. You will also benefit from reduced ticket prices offered only to members.

If you hurry, you may still be able to get tickets for the Comedy Show on Thursday, Oct. 2, at the Cottonwood ballroom starting at 7 p.m., with doors opening at 5:30 p.m. Go to www.funlakers.org to get your tickets. If there are seats left, you will be able to buy tickets at the door.

Don’t wait another minute! Get your tickets today for the Woodstock Dance and Lip Sync Contest. This event is back by popular demand and will be held on Saturday, Oct. 18, in the Cottonwood ballroom. There will be cash prizes for lip sync winners, so register your act at www.funlakers.org. Go to the landing page where it says, “Ask a question or comment,” and don’t forget to reserve Thursday, Oct. 16, from 3 to 4:30 p.m. for rehearsal. As usual, there will be a no-host bar with limited menu items available for purchase. All this fun starts at 6 p.m., with doors opening at 5 p.m., and we will also enjoy Johnny K and his music.

If you are new to the Sun Lakes or SunBird community, the Fun Lakers Social Club offers many opportunities for you to meet new people while enjoying a fun event. And if you are still working, no worries. Almost all the activities this year are in the evening, with most on Saturdays. Contact us with any questions at www.funlakers.org and come by our booth and meet us at one of these community Open House events:

Cottonwood Country Club: Saturday, Oct. 4, from 9 a.m. to noon

Sun Lakes Country Club: Saturday, Oct. 11, from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Oakwood Country Club: Saturday, Oct. 18, from 9 a.m. to noon

SunBird Golf Resort: Wednesday, Nov. 5, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Looking forward to the holiday season? Our events team is already in the spirit, planning the Winter Wonderland Holiday Dinner Dance to be held on Saturday, Dec. 13, in the Cottonwood ballroom. Look for more details in the November Splash or SunBird News or on our website at www.funlakers.org.