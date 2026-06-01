Cher Bivona

Everyday, it seems, the Nextdoor App has a desperate plea for help in recovering a lost dog or cat, or draws attention to abandoned dogs roaming the community or a random litter of kittens on their property. We’ve come to realize folks are at a loss as to what their next steps should be, to get the help these animals need.

According to The Arizona Animal Welfare League (AAWL), kitten season is in full swing, generally spanning from April to October, peaking during summer months. Arizona’s climate allows for breeding almost year-round, starting in early spring and extending through fall. Typically, there is a surge in stray and newborn kittens during this time, overwhelming local shelters.

Experts advise to not immediately rescue kittens found outside, as the mother is likely nearby. According to AAWL, the following approach is recommended.

What to do if you find kittens:

* If you find kittens, leave them alone. The mother is likely nearby looking for food and offers the best chance for survival for them.

* Wait and watch, observe from a distance for several hours (or up to eight hours) to see if the mother returns.

* Exceptions would be if the kittens are in immediate danger or clearly sick/injured, you may intervene.

Refer to the Maricopa County web site: www.maricopa.gov/5617/Kitten-Season.

This web site provides vital information to effectively manage a found litter of kittens.

Weezies Helping Hands 501(c)(3) has assisted residents in the TNR (Trap/Neuter/Release) process, to manage a found litter of kittens and their mother. Contact: weezieshelpinghands.org or call 623-800-3718.