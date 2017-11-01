2 Your Health: Cucumbers

Hanne Hansen, L.M.T., P.T.T., C.N., Dip. Hom w/ Bach, Reiki Mstr., Pranic Healer

So many people go through life with chronic dehydration, with no idea of negative effect it’s having on their health. Cucumbers are the perfect antidote. They have a fountain of youth effect, hydrating us at the deepest cellular level possible. Plus, cucumbers’ cooling effect makes them excellent at rejuvenation and especially effective at cooling a hot, stagnant liver. When eaten on a daily basis, cucumbers can reverse liver damage, dialing back 10 to 15 years of toxin (including from heavy metals and pesticides such as DDT) and poor diet. It makes this vegetable (really a fruit) a particular ally in reducing bloat.

Fresh cucumber juice is the best rejuvenation tonic in the world. It contains electrolyte compounds specifically geared toward nourishing and cooling down overused adrenal glands and kidneys that are struggling with their task of filtering out toxic debris and getting overheated from toxic uric acid. If you have kidney disease, are on dialysis or you’re missing a kidney, drinking cucumber juice daily can be very beneficial. Cucumbers’ cooling effect on the glands and organs also makes them wonderful fever reducers for both children and adults. Juicing cucumbers unleashes their magical anti-fever compounds and agents that help calm a fever like water on a fire.

Cucumbers’ traces of the amino acids glycine and glutamine, combined with their extreme and highly-active content of enzymes and coenzymes, plus their abundance of more than 50 trace minerals, make them an excellent delivery system for neurotransmitter chemicals. This is great news if you’re dealing with anxiety or other neurological conditions. Cucumbers provide other critical nutrition as well, such as chlorophyll in their skins that’s bonded to B vitamins and vitamins A and C. And cucumbers support digestion; they contain coenzymes that are called talafinns. Alongside enzymes that have been discovered by medical research, talafinns help the body’s protein digestion process so you can get the most out of everything you eat.

Conditions – If you have any of the following conditions, try adding cucumbers into your life: kidney disease, kidney failure, missing kidney, adrenal fatigue, anxiety, Epstein Barr virus/mononucleosis, diabetes, hypoglycemia, migraines, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, eczema, psoriasis, transient ischemic attack(TIA), pelvic inflammatory disease, low reproductive system battery, colds, influenza, shingles, chronic fatigue syndrome, fibromyalgia, MS, lupus

Symptoms – If you have any of the following symptoms, try bringing cucumbers into your life: Fever, dandruff, bloating, gastric spasms, stagnant liver, dehydration, headaches, dry and/or itchy skin, hot flashes, weight gain, menopausal symptoms, premenstrual syndrome (PMS) symptoms, anxiousness, neuralgia (including trigeminal neuralgia), food sensitivities, inflammation, blood toxicity acidosis, back pain, all neurological symptoms (including tingles, numbness, spasms, twitches, nerve pain and tightness of the chest), low hydrochloric acid.