8th annual Quilt Show and Sale

Agave Quilters Guild will host its 8th annual free quilt show Saturday, April 1, in the Sun Lakes Country Club Navajo Room from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. New this year is a viewer’s choice award, and each attendee will have a chance to vote and receive a free raffle ticket to try their luck at one of the many raffle opportunities – themed gift baskets, mini quilts and an art quilt. In addition to members’ quilts on display, there is a silent auction of four quilts by Master Quilters Edna Hayn and Martha Powell, an opportunity quilt raffle and community service quilt raffle. The popular boutique table will be overflowing with beautiful home decor and gift items for purchase. Contact Guild President Anne Munoz for additional information at 661-733-4237.