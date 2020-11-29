Unit Happenings

Unit 11

Dorothy Thurman, Unit 11 Secretary

The Unit 11 Board of Directors will hold its December 2020 meeting on Wednesday, Dec. 16, at 4 p.m., in the Ceramics Room (A-8) of the Cottonwood clubhouse. All Unit 11 homeowners are invited and encouraged to attend. Masks and social distancing are required.

There are no social events scheduled at this time for Unit 11 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Unit 19 Townhomes

Melody Strom

Dear Unit 19 Townhome Owners:

December meetings for Unit 19 HOA will be held on:

* Monday, Dec. 14, at 6 p.m. MST for the monthly working meeting

* Monday, Dec. 21, at 6 p.m. MST for the monthly open board meeting

* Because of COVID-19, and for the safety of the board and homeowners, we are having a Zoom meeting for these meetings in December. As soon as Premier Management gets a Zoom meeting set up, I will send an email blast to the homeowners so they can be a part of the meetings.

If you have any questions, please contact Melody Strom at 319-330-3326.

Unit 37

Nancy Engelhardt

The following are reminders of upcoming events for Villas 37:

Annual Board of Directors Meeting and Election: Thursday, Dec. 17, 4 to 5 p.m., Oakwood Ballroom—mask required.

The holiday party following the Dec. 17 board meeting has been cancelled due to COVID-19.

Next Villas 37 Board of Directors Meeting: Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, 4 to 5 p.m., Oakwood Clubhouse.

Please check our website often, as we continually update it with new information.