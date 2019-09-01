AFMA Fire Corps seeks volunteers

Brian Curry

The Community Assistance program of the Arizona Fire & Medical Authority/Sun Lakes Fire Corps is looking to add some new volunteers to the ranks of their CAP team.

There are multiple programs that are part of the nationally-recognized Fire Corps which fall under AFMA. The Community Assistance Program includes a two-member team that is dispatched to medical calls, fires, motor vehicle accidents, and other emergencies. While firefighters and medical personnel tend to the ill or injured, the CAP teams work with other family members, friends, or neighbors who need assistance.

This may involve anything from providing transportation to the hospital, telephoning family members, dealing with pets in the home, locking up the house, or providing information about various agencies or resources that may help in a time of crisis, or sometimes just offering some calm conversation and emotional support.

In addition, the umbrella of Fire Corps has expanded in recent years to add various programs that benefit the greater Sun Lakes community. Fire Corps gives classes in Cardio Pulmonary Resuscitation (CPR), Cardio Cerebral Resuscitation (CCR), and the use of an Automated External Defibrillator (AED).

Fire Corps also participates in community outreach, for example, identifying hazards in the home and how to rectify them, and the proper use of fire extinguishers. In addition, three Fire Corps volunteers are trained and Arizona State-certified as fire inspectors to help and assist AFMA fire marshalls. The Fire Corps volunteers also help in other non-emergency tasks and events.

Prospective Community Assistance Program members (who do not have to live in Sun Lakes) must be in general good health, have a good driving record, pass a background check, and be able to work three six-hour shifts (if part of the response team) and attend one monthly meeting within a calendar month.

Training will be provided in CPR and first aid, driver training, radio usage, and the use of the Mobile Computer Terminal that is used in the CAP response vehicle.

Prospective recruits will be required to complete two preliminary ride-alongs with a working, on-duty Community Assistance team to learn how the team operates and to experience what a “typical” shift is like.

Fire Corps is a nationally-recognized and award-winning program for civilian volunteers to assist their fire district. Look for our Fire Corps recruiting table at the Sun Lakes Open Houses and the Neighbors Who Care “Welcome Back” event.

If you’d like to help your fellow man in their time of need and this type of community service interests you, contact the Arizona Fire & Medical Authority Fire Corps program at CR231R@gmail.com with your name and number, and a Fire Corps member will get right back to you.