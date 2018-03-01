An unexpected gift comes to the Crystal Card Project

Bobbie Reed

Recently, a box from Peabody Engineering Corporation in Corona, California, appeared at the front door of one of our founding members, Charlene Petragallo. It was simply addressed to The Crystal Card Project.

When Charlene opened it, she found it filled with donated greeting cards. The workers at Peabody found out about our project and liked the concept so much that they collected used cards and sent them to us.

What a wonderful gesture and show of support. And from a group of people in California who do not even know us.

The Crystal Card Project has been underway here in Sun Lakes for about 18 months – converting used greeting cards that were doomed for the trash heap into new greeting cards for reuse. The new cards sell for $1.00, and all the money goes to My Sister’s Place, a Chandler shelter for victims of domestic violence.

Upcoming cards sales:

Saturday, March 3, from 8:00 a.m. to noon, SunBird Clubhouse, Ballroom

Wednesday, March 7, from 9:00 a.m. to noon, Sun Lakes Ladies Coffee, San Tan Ballroom, Cottonwood

Thursday, March 8, 8:30 a.m. – Women’s Connection, Oakwood Ballroom

Tuesday, March 13, from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., Renaissance Lobby

Wednesday, March 21, from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., Oakwood Clubhouse, Bradford Room

Thursday, March 22, from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., Oakwood Clubhouse, Bradford Room

You can help, too. You can donate cards at any of the Sun Lakes clubhouses. There are clearly-marked bins for your donations. You can buy cards at the events listed above, or you can help make cards at any of our work sessions. See our website (www.thecrystalcardproject.org) for details, email us at thecrystalcardproject@gmail.com or call Charlene Petragallo at 480-883-0782.