And The Beat Goes On April 1st

The Chordaires Show Chorus of Sun Lakes would like to invite you to attend a musical journey that will make you want to hum or even sing along on Saturday, April 1, 2017, in the San Tan Ballroom at the Cottonwood Golf and Country Club in Sun Lakes.

The show titled “And the Beat Goes On” is a trip down memory lane and quickly moves from the big band era to rock and roll, ending with “Rock and Roll Is Here To Stay.” Enjoy music sung by the Beach Boys, Elvis, The Beatles and more. The script enhances the barber shop style singing that is the Chordaires’ trademark.

Tickets for the 3:00 p.m. matinee and 7:00 p.m. evening performances are on sale at the Cottonwood Administration Building from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. The tickets are only $15.00, and this show is sure to supply you with a lot of entertainment. Chordaires is a 501c-3 chorus that counts on the support of the community to continue serving the Sun Lakes area through song and friendship.

Plan a fun time with family or friends while enjoying the finest of spring’s entertainment in Sun Lakes. Don’t wait. Get your tickets before they sell out!