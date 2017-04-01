Annual Easter Egg Hunt And Golf Cart Parade April 15

Easter will be here before you know it! The date is set for Saturday, April 15, 2017. All Sun Lakers and their guests are invited. As in the past, we will have our Egg Hunt and Golf Cart Parade; outside and in the ballroom, we’ll be serving refreshments and playing games with the children. Hopefully, the Sun Lakes Community Theatre will be able to perform one of their wonderful children’s plays in the street on Brentwood. Pictures with the Easter Bunny on his throne will take place on the San Tan Ballroom stage after he returns from the parade, so bring your camera.