April meeting notice of the Sun Lakes Democratic Club

The April meeting will be on Monday, April 10, 2017, at 7:00 p.m. in the Navajo Room at the Sun Lakes Country Club, 25601 E. Sun Lakes Blvd. N. The speaker will be Miguel Medrano, Executive Director, Maricopa County Democratic Party.

The Maricopa County Democratic Party (MCDP) recently hired Miguel Medrano to be their new Executive Director. Mr. Medrano has been working with MCDP as deputy executive director and also field director for the 2016 election where Democrats won six out the nine races that MCDP supported. Mr. Medrano has a rich background in democratic politics and was the State Campaign Director in Oklahoma for the Obama for America campaign in 2012. Mr. Medrano is an Army veterans, who grew up in Scottsdale, Arizona and is happy to call Arizona home.

Mr. Medrano will discuss the work being done now for the 2018 election and the role of MCDP in those plans. As has been shown, all races matter, so please attend, get involved and learn more about what is ahead.

The Sun Lakes Democratic Club collects non-perishable food items for Matthew’s Crossing Food Bank. Drop-off is in the west parking lot from 6:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. The club collected over 137 pounds of food in January, along with cash donations of $25.00.

All are welcome to attend the Sun Lakes Democratic Club meeting held the second Monday of the month. Light refreshments are served. For more information, call Dolly Loftin at 480-200-3322.

The difference between a moment and a movement is sacrifice.