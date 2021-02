Brian Curry, Fire Inspector/Public Information Officer

Rachel Chiaramonte is a teacher for the Chandler School District and is Basha High School’s Leo Club advisor. She is also a member of the Sun Lakes Breakfast Lions Club and a volunteer with the Arizona Fire & Medical Authority’s (AFMA) Fire Corps here in Sun Lakes. Her Leo Club (future Lions) donated toys and stuffed animals to the AFMA Firefighters Charities annual toy drive.