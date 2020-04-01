Breakers Pool League Championship

Well, the IronOaks Breakers Best Double Elimination 8-Ball Tournament is in the history books. Finals ended with a competitive double-elimination playoff.

Tournament Director Randy Bryan really needs to be complimented for the great format and fine execution coordinating the tournament!

The tournament began with three pockets of players. The top two finishers in each pocket moved on to the finals. The finals were held over two days, a Wednesday and Thursday. Ultimately, the top three players fighting for the championship were Bill Lange, Joe Langley, and Sonny Williams.

Joe Langley ended up in third, while Bill Lange and Sonny Williams battled for first place. Sonny lost a match in the first round of the “double” elimination. He then continued to win the rest of his matches, ending up in the finals. Bill had not lost a match, so Sonny had to beat Lange twice to win. Sonny won the first “race to five” match in the final round. In the second final match, Bill “ran the table” in one game, and Sonny fought back to a “head to head” to a 4 to 4 game tie.

Bill Lange won the ninth game to win the Breakers Best Tournament Championship. Sonny Williams was second.

Congratulations to all the players and thank you for participating in the tournament!

The Breakers will have a “Scotch Doubles” tournament in the summer.