Bridge lessons available

Maria Davis

FUN da MENTAL Bridge is offering two bridge classes starting in March/April. Learn with Maria Davis, a certified ACBL Better Bridge Instructor and Game Director.

Two Over One Game Force – This is an enhancement to Standard American bidding that is a more effective way to bid games and find slams. I will be using the Audrey Grant/Eric Rodwell text. Four weeks, April 4-25, Wednesday mornings from 9:00 to 11:15 a.m. in the Ocotillo Room in the Oakwood subdivision. Due to space limitations, preregistration and prepayment of $40 is required. Text is $11 if obtained from me.

Boot Camp Bridge – For people who have played some bridge and would like to refresh or enhance their bidding and conventions. It starts with contemporary first and second round bidding and proceeds to common conventions and an overview of preemptive bids, overcalls and takeout doubles. Friday mornings, 9:00 to 11:15 a.m., March 2 to March 30, at the Friendship Room in the Sun Lakes clubhouse. Five weeks, $50 plus texts. Only interested in one topic? Individual weeks at $15 each.

For more information or to reserve a place in these classes, please contact Maria Davis at 480-883-2826 or maria.davis58@yahoo.com.