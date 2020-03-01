Choir Director Search Underway

Pastor Vernon Meyer

Sun Lakes United Church of Christ is looking for a new choir director for 2020-2021 (September through May). We are looking for someone who is trained in music and is familiar with church music and the liturgical seasons. The director would be one who can choose music that would enhance the worship service, would have a good rapport with the musician, and would have connections with other musicians who could join the choir for their Sunday morning worship. The director would need to have flexible hours for rehearsal times and be available for the 11:15 a.m. Sunday worship. The director would also need the ability to work with a volunteer choir. The position is a part-time position with commensurate pay. Knowledge of both contemporary and traditional church music is preferred, and the director could work with the Bell Choir of the congregation as well.

If you are interested, please contact Pastor Vernon Meyer at Sun Lakes United Church of Christ at 480-895-6317 or church email, slucc@wbhsi.net. We are also on Facebook at Sun Lakes United Church of Christ and website www.chandler-sunlakesucc.org. A job description is available and can be sent out upon request.