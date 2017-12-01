Chordaires Chorus presents free concert

Karen Sporates

The Chordaires Chorus of Sun Lakes would like to invite you to attend their holiday performances around the Sun Lakes Area. On December 10 at the Sun Lakes Country Club, the Chordaires will perform their second annual Christmas concert, “Ring in the Holiday,” at 4:00 p.m. in the Arizona Room. It is free to the general public, so come, enjoy and get into the Christmas spirit.

Additionally, on December 1, the Chordaires will be a part of the 2017 Christmas Golf Cart Parade and Show at Cottonwood in the San Tan Ballroom at 7:00 p.m. They will sing Christmas carols and entertain you while you enjoy free cookies, hot coffee, cocoa and apple cider.

The Sun Catchers, a quartet of women within the chorus, will stroll through the Palo Verde restaurant on December 9 at the Palo Verde annual dinner. They will perform many memorable Christmas carols as diners enjoy their holiday dinners. Patrons and staff enjoyed them so much that this is the second year the Sun Catchers will perform at the restaurant.