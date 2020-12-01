Dale Fanzo

Twas the night before Christmas in Sun Lakes,

Even the seniors were still awake.

Houses were decorated with green and red lights,

The Christmas tree bulbs were shiny and bright.

We aren’t looking for presents this year for sure,

All we want for Christmas is a COVID cure.

A traditional dinner with ham and green beans for goodness sake,

This is Christmas Eve in Sun Lakes.

It’s time to head out, for our church service,

Christmas sweaters and bright red purses.

Our Pastor’s homily saying “a child is born” with smile so bright,

The church is festive singing, “Oh Holy Night.”

Leaving the church, looking up to the sky,

A bright star shines to the east, we know why.

Our fellow parishioners share a smile with an elbow shake,

This is Christmas Eve in Sun Lakes.

Cars exiting slowly, from the parking lot,

Neighborly waves, go ahead, take my spot.

Sorry, Santa, but we are enjoying the cookies and milk,

In our reindeer jammies made of silk.

Looking at our Festive Tree, one last time tonight,

Time to say, “to all and to all a good night!”

Wishing you a Merry Christmas, Feliz Navidad, when we awake,

This is Christmas Eve in Sun Lakes.