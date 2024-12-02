Christmas Golf Cart Parade and Fireworks!

You’re invited to enjoy some holiday cheer to celebrate this special time of year! The annual Christmas Golf Cart Parade from Palo Verde to Cottonwood takes place Friday, Dec. 6. Deck out your golf cart to be in the parade or watch the decorated carts along the parade route.

Merriment Begins at Palo Verde

You can choose to have your golf cart in the contest to win a prize! All golf carts to be judged must be in the Palo Verde parking lot for line up no later than 4 p.m. on Dec. 6. Judging starts at 4 p.m. There are no categories. Prizes will be awarded for 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place.

Festivities at 4 p.m. at Palo Verde include:

* Jason Gordo performing

* Two soups and cider for all

* Get your picture with Santa, Mrs. Claus, and a cast of Christmas characters.

If you would like to follow the parade and not have your cart be judged in the contest, please line up on Ribbonwood Dr., south of San Tan Blvd.

Parade Route to Cottonwood

The parade begins at 5:30 p.m. at Palo Verde Country Club (10801 E San Tan Blvd.) and ends at Cottonwood Country Club (25630 S. Brentwood Dr.) via Ribbonwood Dr., E. Michigan Ave., W. Michigan Ave, and EJ Robson Blvd.

Parking at the upper lot of the Cottonwood Country Club driving range will be limited to only the golf carts in the Golf Cart Parade.

Bring your own chair! Hot chocolate and ice cream will be available at Cottonwood Country Club, and fireworks on the driving range begin at 7 p.m.