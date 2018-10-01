Classic courtroom drama coming to Sun Lakes stage next month

Andrea Hummel

A trial can be a frightening thing. Imagine one poorly-educated young man facing 12 jurors, people from all walks of life and each with their own set of experiences, biases and prejudices. Can the young man possibly get a fair trial? Can 12 very different people reach consensus?

We often take our American justice system for granted, but the story presented onstage in Twelve Angry Jurors will take the audience into the jury room as each part of the deliberation takes place. This show will be produced in 3/4 round to add as much intimacy to the viewer’s experience as possible to help the audience feel a part of the unfolding drama.

Because of the configuration of the seats for this play, seating will be limited, so it’s very important to get your tickets early.

“This will be the first drama done by Sun Lakes Community Theatre,” commented Director Howard Hummel. “Because we have so many talented actors in SLCT wanting to do something more challenging, I decided to choose this timeless classic for the fall show.”

Sun Lakes Community Theatre is bringing this award-winning courtroom drama to Sun Lakes next month, November 7-11, for five performances in the San Tan Ballroom in Cottonwood. Tickets go on sale October 17 on Wednesdays from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. in the Cottonwood Card Room(A-3). Thursdays from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. in the Oakwood lobby and online at www.slctinfo.com. For more information, call 480-382-6290.

Sun Lakes Community Theatre is a proud 2018-2019 recipient of an Arizona Commission on the Arts grant.