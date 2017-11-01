CMGA news and scores

Results of recent events:

Ace of Aces Qualifier, September 30, 2017:

Flight 1: 1st Gross Paul Brauer 75, 2nd Gross Kim Barnes 81, 1st Net Tom Baker 69, 2nd Net John Hill 70; Flight 2: 1st Gross Jack Goyer 73, 2nd Gross Larry Frink 77, 1st Net Michael Moore 62, 2nd Net Stan Gross 65; Flight 3: 1st Gross Gerald Brock 86, 2nd Gross Ralph Annen 88, 1st Net Jim Crandal 65, 2nd Net Terence Cronin 65

Chapman, August 26, 2017:

Flight 1: 1st Gross Steven Bennett and Hank Clausen 75, 2nd Gross Jim Curran and Dennis Bockelman 75, 1st Net Kim Barnes and Danny Jetton 63, 2nd Net Bob Reider and William Moore 63

Flight 2: 1st Gross Chick Garifo and Earl Whiteman 79, 2nd Gross Gerald Brock and Jack Wortley 79, 1st Net Ray Osborne and Timothy Fettis 61, 2nd Net Garrett Bertsch and Joe Ficek 61

2 Man Scramble, September 23, 2017:

Flight 1: 1st Gross Ray Osborne and Mark Higgs 63, 2nd Gross Richard Haug and Paul Brauer 64, 1st Net Michael Moore and Tom Baker 54, 2nd Net Larry Frink and James Grube 57

Flight 2: 1st Gross Rick Nelson and David Marcus 68, 2nd Gross Don Mugrage and Larry Mullins 69, 1st Net William Jablonski and Tim Lamb 53, 2nd Net William Greer and Brad Reis 56

Flight 3: 1st Gross Earl Whiteman and Philip Lucas 73, 2nd Gross Jack Wortley and Ralph Annen 78, 1st Net Dick Johnson and Julian Pickens 54, 2nd Net Timothy Fettis and Danny Jetton 54

Quota Points, September 16, 2017:

First Flight: Larry Frink 7 points, Steve Lowe 7 points, Gary Hunnel 6 points, Buddy Meola 6 points, Gerry Rooney 6 points

Second Flight: Don Mugrage 11 points, William Irwin 7 points, Eugene Kivi 5 points

Third Flight: Joe Ficek 11 points, Ralph Annen 11 points, Timothy Fettis 11 points

Upcoming Events:

Beat the Pro Scramble at PV – October 28, 2017

Ace of Aces Qualifier – November 4,2017

Cha Cha Cha – November 11, 2017

Home & Home with SLCC – November 16 and 18, 2017

Quota by Flight – November 25, 2017