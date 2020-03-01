Come Watch Some Great Pickleball – March 2-5

Irene D’Aloisio

It’s that time of year! It’s the biggest and best pickleball tournament in Sun Lakes! It’s too late to register, but you can come watch some really great pickleball play! It’s the Norris Invitational Tournament (NIT).

This annual pickleball event is scheduled for Monday, March 2, through Thursday, March 5, 2020, with March 6 saved for a rain day. The tournament is held at the Cottonwood pickleball courts in Sun Lakes. We have club members, non-club members who are Sun Lakes residents, and members from outside our community as well. It makes for some terrific pickleball!

The tournament is a round robin/double elimination event with women’s doubles, men’s doubles, and mixed doubles. There are five rating categories for all skill levels. Prizes are awarded in each category. The SLPCC’s NIT event is huge and grows larger every year. Last year saw well over 100 teams, so everyone should get their fill of pickleball fun that week, whether playing or watching.

We’d love to see you there to cheer on our community! Got questions? Email us at slpccnitinfo@gmail.com.