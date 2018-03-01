Cotillion Dance Club is moving to Cottonwood

Rob Spade

The Cotillion Dance Club’s mission is to provide its members and guests with events and facilities for fine dining, dancing to live music and fellowship while ensuring high quality and value for a reasonable price. To facilitate this mission, the Cotillion Dance Club Board of Directors is announcing a venue move for all future dances from the Oakwood Ballroom to the Cottonwood Ballroom. We have been very pleased with the professionalism and attention to our requirements by the Cottonwood Palo Verde banquet staff. Special thanks go to Andy Warren for welcoming us to the new venue and assisting us with the logistics imposed by the move. We are looking forward to the great meals and service being planned for our events.

The dances planned for March and April, 2018, have regrettably been canceled.

Our dance schedule for the upcoming 2018/2019 season, including theme, band and attire, is as follows:

Saturday, November 3, 2018, Cotillion Enclosure at the Ascot, Swingtips, formal attire

Saturday, January 12, 2019, 25th Anniversary Black and White Ball, Swingtips, formal attire

Saturday, February 9, 2019, We’ll Always Have Paris, Swingtips, formal attire

Saturday, March 9, 2019, Emerald City Celtic Soiree, Messingers, formal attire

Our annual club newsletter is being developed now and will be mailed in May, 2018. The newsletter will provide details on the venue change, annual dues, dance pricing, board member status and future plans.

If you are interested in becoming a club member or attending a dance as a guest of the club, please call, text or email us. Group dance lessons will restart on the Friday before each dance at 10:00 a.m. All residents of the Sun Lakes communities are welcome to attend our club’s group dance lessons. Lots more information is available to you on our website, including group dance lesson and event schedules, club news and announcements.

Contact information: Phone or text the club at 602-529-6829 or visit our website at www.cotilliondanceclubaz.com.