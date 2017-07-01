Could your balance be better?

Kim Kubsch

More than one in three persons over the age of 65 falls each year, often at home. Up to 80% of these falls occur in the bathroom.

Interesting that, during our youth, we have a quest to be “independent.” And during our vintage years of 65+, we cherish our independence and want to stay living in our own home as long as safely possible. There is no free ride to the latter form of independence. As we move into our 60s or 70s, we realize that loss of muscle strength can diminish, as can overall energy. What are you doing to strengthen your muscles and enhance energy?

Try one of my year-round tai chi-qigong classes for mature adults to contribute to your independence today and every day! My Sun Lakes easy and gentle tai chi-qigong classes are indoor activities that include continually flowing movements. These movements increase muscle strength, improve balance and relax the mind and body while using slow, deep breaths. The movements are modified for your comfort and safety, and chairs are provided to either stand behind to help keep the leg lifted or stay seated and enjoy the meditative movements.

Easy and Gentle Tai Chi is held at Sun Lakes Country Club, 25601 N. Sun Lakes Blvd., Mirror Room. Mixed Level is held on Thursdays from 10:45-11:45 a.m. New attendees are welcome anytime! Open to the public! There will be no class on July 6 and 20; $5 per class – drop-in anytime. All ages and abilities can enjoy the practice, seated or standing. Parking is available on west side of country club for direct access into the Mirror Room.

Renaissance Luxury Retirement Living, Sun Lakes (residents only), Beginner is held on Tuesdays from 9:15-10:10 a.m., at 9504 – Assisted Living Building, and on Tuesdays from 10:15-11:15 a.m., at 9508 – Independent Building.

Kim Kubsch is a Certified Practitioner of the American Tai Chi-Qigong Association and the National Qigong Association. She is also certified to teach PWR! Moves for Parkinson’s and Chair Chi. Each week, she teaches easy and gentle Tai Chi-Qigong group classes to hundreds of mature adults at senior independent and assisted living communities, cancer support centers, churches, as well as to hospice patients. In addition, she teaches private classes in the various settings and provides an introduction practice at business or social meetings throughout the Phoenix Arizona area.

While living in Asia, Kim first explored Tai Chi while on a job assignment in Hong Kong and China. At first glance, the slow and calm movements did not appear of interest or benefit. After a closer look, she realized the mindful movements had real purpose for any age and the ability to personalize the practice as desired. According to Kim, “The continually flowing of Tai Chi and Qigong movements are moving one’s energy through the relaxed joints of the body. Our chi, or internal energy, is very useful and powerful and is often compared to be like medicine in motion.”

For more information about classes focusing on safe movements, balance and fall prevention, visit www.SafeMovements.com. Kim’s Tai Chi-Qigong and balance DVDs, Hello Tai Chi, Goodbye Stress, Forever Young Tai Chi and Make your Balance Great Again, can be purchased on her website or at any class. She can be contacted at Kim@SafeMovements.com, phone 480-392-3436.