Crystal Cards Succeeds Despite COVID

Bobbie Reed

COVID has forced the cancellation of so many things in the past year, including group work sessions and public sales of Crystal Cards. The Crystal Card Project has adapted and continues its support for My Sister’s Place, a shelter for those escaping domestic violence.

Volunteers now work at home, crafting new cards from donations, and our home delivery service has allowed residents in Sun Lakes to choose and buy cards at home.

So far during COVID, the Crystal Cards home delivery service has raised over $5,100, so important at a time that donations to charities have fallen and domestic violence has increased.

In addition, the many volunteers in this program stepped up to help celebrate Christmas. They donated almost 50 gifts (toys, games, and clothing) and an additional $545 in gift cards so the children and their parents at the shelter could enjoy Christmas morning and know that Santa had not forgotten them.

If you are interested in supporting this project by buying cards and you would like home delivery of cards—either for yourself or to share with friends and neighbors—follow the simple instructions below:

1. You send an email to CrystalCardsAZ@gmail.com that includes:

* Your name

* Your Sun Lakes home address

* Your phone number

* The basic kinds of cards you want

2. A volunteer will call, confirm details, and arrange to deliver an assortment for you to choose from. If you plan to share with friends, ask the volunteer to deliver extra cards.

3. You look through the card assortment at your convenience and pick the ones you want.

4. You place payment for the cards you have chosen in the box, along with the cards to be returned. (Cards are $1 each. You can pay with cash or by check made out to The Crystal Card Project.)

5. Call the volunteer to arrange for pickup. The phone number will be in the box with the cards when they arrive.

Learn more at www.thecrystalcardproject.org.