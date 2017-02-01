Dancing with the Sun Lakes All-Stars

Neda Mead Joyce Recupido Pat Koepp Meena Harris Wanda Johnson Bill Jabslonski

Yes folks, we are now presenting the Dancing with the Sun Lakes All-Star Show on Saturday, February 11, and Sunday, February 12, 2017. The $20 tickets went on sale Tuesday, November 15, 2016. You will see the first place winners from past years competing against each other: Neda Mead, Joyce Recupido, Pat Koepp, Meena Harris, Wanda Johnson and Bill Jabslonski. This will be spectacular. And, as always, the unbelievable, talented Utah Ballroom Dance Company will also be performing each night. All the dancers will perform Saturday and Sunday, and there will be a winner selected both nights.