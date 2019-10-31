Derel Scoble, SL Angler shares a memory of Ted Costa

Derek Scoble, SLA VP

Yesterday I had a talk with an old friend I never knew. His name is Ted, and this November marks 14 years since his passing. Ted Costa was one of the original founders of the Sun Lakes Anglers, over 40 years ago. I never met Ted, but I clean his bench at Lake 6 in Sun Lakes as part of our club commitment to honoring his memory. And when I’m done cleaning, I sit down and have a little Ted talk.

I asked Ted what it was like in the old days of the club. “It was easier before we started focusing on children,” he said. “We were a bunch of friends who had boats and would get together and go fishing all over the region, including Mexico. But as members moved on and boats were sold and we started fishing closer to home, we had to find a new purpose. And that was children. My work with the Shriners showed me the rewards of helping children. It was easy to convince other SLA members about the children once they saw the need. It was a labor of love. Then Ted asked me. “How’s it going?”

“Well, Ted,” I replied, “overall, we’re doing okay. The lakes are making a meaningful recovery from the past poisonings, poaching, and cormorants (who are at it again). We had a good spawn with many fingerlings along the shoreline; the bird watching is exceptional, as always; and the beauty and restfulness of the lakes have never been better. Ted, we did significantly reduce the number of derbies we hold annually, as we need more volunteers to support our existing schedule. We’re really focusing on improving the children’s and community’s fishing experience. If we do things right, we will be more than okay. We’ll be making a difference.”

“That’s good,” said Ted. He then added, “Thank you for keeping me clean and placing me so close to the lake.” I replied, “Rest well, Ted, as that’s the least we could do for you.” And with a wave until next month’s cleaning, Ted and I parted.

Folks, we need volunteers like you to help educate others on how to enhance our treasured Sun Lakes ecosystem and to grow a new generation of caregivers to carry forward this club’s mission of making a difference in the lives of children and this community.

Our club meets the first Tuesday of each month at 7:00 p.m. in the Friendship Room at Sun Lakes CC. We look forward to greeting and sharing with all who attend. If you would like to know more about what a club like this can offer you, visit our website at https://sunlakesanglers.com/ or contact us at info@sunlakesanglers.com. We have so many ways to participate, and everyone is welcome.