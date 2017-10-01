Desert Artists Club Show

Susan Plouzek

You are invited to a wonderful Desert Artists Club exhibit! Our show is in connection with Cottonwood’s Open House on Saturday, October 14. We will show our work from 9:00 a.m. until noon in the courtyard, located between the library and the classrooms. Mark it on your calendar and make the effort to come. You won’t be disappointed!

Noell Hyman

I regularly repeat one instruction to my Sun Lakes yoga students: You should move your spine in all six directions every day. We do variations on all six movements in every yoga class, but I give them some simple ones they can do at home on days when they can’t come to yoga.

Do you know what the six directions of the spine are? Before I tell you, give it a try. Move your spine and see how many directions you can find. Now check the answers below…

1) Forward – moving your chest forward while your shoulders and hips go back

2) Backward – rounding your spine behind you so your shoulders and hips stay forward while your spine pushes back

3 and 4) To the Side – bending/stretching sideways both right and left

5 and 6) Twisting – twisting to each side to look behind you while your hips stay stable

The spine gets stiff over time if it does not move in all these directions. The good news is you can loosen it and make it more flexible again by adopting these movements daily. It’s easiest to do by coming to yoga class. Our new group of instructors is bringing yoga to Sun Lakes six days a week. We have different styles of classes to meet your needs and interests.

Join us! All classes are in Cottonwood Room A-6 (the Dance Room), and the price is $5 per class. Schedule is below. For questions, please call or text Kary Sinkule at 480-861-3788 or email her at thesinkules@cox.net.

Daily Yoga Schedule:

Mondays

9:00 a.m. – Yin/Restorative

4:00 p.m. – Gentle Strengthening Yoga

Tuesdays

3:00 p.m. – Yoga with a Chair

Wednesdays

10:00 a.m. – Yoga with a Chair

11:00 a.m. – Gentle Strengthening Yoga

Fridays

9:00 a.m. – Yin/Restorative

1:00 p.m. – Yoga with a Chair

2:00 p.m. – Gentle Strengthening Yoga

Saturdays

9:00 a.m. – Yin Restorative (1st and 3rd only)

1:00 p.m. – Recovery Yoga

2:00 p.m. – Recovery Yoga

Sundays

1:00 p.m. – Recovery Yoga

2:00 p.m. – Recovery Yoga

