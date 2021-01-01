Desert Threads to Hold Garage Sale

Sue Bart

The Desert Threads Garage Sale will be on Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., at 9449 E. Sun Lakes Blvd. (Sun Lakes Country Club, west of Dobson Road).

We will have a variety of items at great prices for you to obtain: lots of cotton fabric, pre-cut fabrics, wood quilt hanger, kits, quilting stencils, cutting tools, beads, buttons, embellishments, books, patterns, craft items, grab bags, and free magazines.

Many donations of sewing materials have been given to Desert Threads Chapter of Arizona Quilters Guild. Our storage locker is overflowing. Proceeds will be used to purchase batting and needed supplies for our community service efforts. The sale will be outside. We request everyone to wear a mask and use hand sanitizer that we will provide. Cash only.

Our quilters have been busy making 55 quilted placemats to be distributed by Neighbors Who Care with the hot meals during the holidays. We have given 18 quilts recently to My Sister’s Place, a shelter in Chandler, and eight quilts to the Phoenix U.S. Vets.

We continue to meet virtually via Zoom on the second Wednesday morning of every month. Our Dec. 9 meeting was a fun time to exchange Christmas blocks and handmade ornaments that members made. We had a “show-n-tell” slideshow of the charity items recently donated and quilts members have been working on. Our future meetings will continue to be virtual. Some of the programs being planned include lectures by Mary Beth Grosetta, owner of Cottonwood Quilts; Barb Janson, an AQG teacher; and Joyce Larson, a quilt appraiser.

If you would like to know more about our group, a chapter of the Arizona Quilters Guild, and how to participate in our virtual quilting meetings, send an email with contact information to info.desertthreads@gmail.com. Someone will email or call you.