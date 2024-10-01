Commander Rich Volpe

Following a long, warm summer, it’s time to return back to business as we pick up where we left off earlier in the year. Although our monthly meetings resume, our services never shut down throughout the year, as our main goal is to always be available as we continue our support for those in need. With the merger of two service-oriented organizations, there are always new challenges, and it takes the cooperation of many to make this all possible. Our new future entity will be listed as Desert Valley Veterans. New members are always welcome, and membership is open to all veterans who have served at any time in any branch of the services.

Monthly meetings are held on the fourth Wednesday of the month from October through April. The club meetings start at 10 a.m. and are held at the Sun Lakes Country Club’s main building located off Riggs Road in Sun Lakes. Feel free to stop by or call our commander at 480-802-2532 with any questions or if you’re looking for more details on how our club runs.

For a quick review of our background, over the years, we have provided support to many people in need. With the merger of two service organizations, our new entity from this date on will be Desert Valley Veterans. Over the years, many people were helped, whether relating to a short-term injury or something affecting a long-term need, for a means of obtaining something that can be a big assist in helping improve one’s quality of life. With the help of our club members and a wide assortment of medical equipment that we store and maintain, we now have the added capabilities of having all this available to someone in need by simply making a phone call or, in some cases, by word of mouth by someone familiar with our organization’s capabilities.

Our next meeting will be on Oct. 23 at 10 a.m. at Sun Lakes Country Club. Hopefully, those with an interest will consider stopping by our initial meeting, which will be making its first new entry into a busy Sun Lakes environment where there is something for everybody to find a place that fits into their future plans. For a few hours a month, regardless of what you enjoy the most in life, here is an opportunity to give back a little to those who gave so much for all of us. We’re looking forward to a new beginning and a fresh start as we take on the new challenges of the future.

For additional information or if you have any questions regarding our organization’s operation, please feel free to call Commander Rich Volpe at 480-802-2532. He will be happy to fill you in on further details and our plans for the future.