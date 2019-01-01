Devorah Hadassah happenings

Wednesday, January 9, 2019

Chick flicks, movie TBD. Please contact Barbara G. at hadassah.evinfo@cox.net for details.

Thursday, January 17, 2019, 1:30 p.m.

The Ladies Literary Book Group will be meeting at Billie L’s (billie10@cox.net) home to discuss The Sisters Weiss by Naomi Ragen.

Sunday, January 20, 2019, 1:00 p.m.

Roadshow – at the Village of Ocotillo, 990 W. Ocotillo Road, Chandler. RSVP by January 6 by sending your check payable to Devorah Hadassah to Wendy Goldstein, 167 S. Willow Creek, Chandler, AZ 85225: $10 if you plan to bring items for appraisal or $5 if you do not plan to have items for appraisal. Please indicate if you will be attending the lunch at the Village Inn prior to the Roadshow.

Wednesday, January 23, 2019, 10:30 a.m. EVJCC

General Meeting and Installation of Officers, followed by Out to Lunch. Rabbi Michael Beyo of the JCC will be our featured speaker.