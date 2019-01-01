Bill Becker, SLCT Publicity

Lucky you! You are officially invited to Grandma Rose’s 90th birthday party, and no matter which side of the family you’re on, O’Reilly or McFadden, everyone will have a front row seat at Eat, Drink and Be Murdered, Sun Lakes Community Theater’s fifth mystery/comedy dinner show. The table seating for the Oakwood Ballroom will be arranged in a semi-horseshoe, so everybody will be “up close” to the action, as the actors will move around inside the ring of tables from time to time throughout the show.

Director: Sandy Pallett, Assistants: Barbie Bergerson and Judie Janowski

Dates: February 17 to 21 (evening performances Sunday through Thursday) Location: Oakwood Ballroom. Come at 5:00 p.m. to enjoy our theater lounge and happy hour. Theater doors will open at 5:30 p.m., and dinner will be served starting at 6:00 p.m.

Tickets: Box office (walk-up) ticket sales will start on Monday, January 28, in the Oakwood lobby from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. and on Wednesday, January 30, at Cottonwood in the Card Room (A-3) next to the Cottonwood Library from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Tickets will also be sold at these same two locations and same times on subsequent weeks: February 4 (Oakwood) and 6 (Cottonwood) and February 11 (Oakwood) and 13 (Cottonwood). In addition, tickets will be available online at our website (www.slctinfo.com) from January 28 until just before opening night. There are limited tickets for each of the five performances, so remember, this is a dinner show, and the Oakwood kitchen needs to be informed in advance of the correct ticket tally for each night. So buy your tickets early to ensure your place at Grandma Rose’s birthday party!

Cost: As this is a dinner theater show, the cost covers both the food and the entertainment; the price is $39.00 per person.

This show is very funny, with lots of twists and turns. Plan to attend, have a delicious dinner and then enjoy lots of laughs!

SLCT is partially supported by a grant from the Arizona Commission on the Arts.