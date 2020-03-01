Ecumenical Program Open to All

Geri Gould, President, Sun Lakes Jewish Congregation

On Tuesday, March 24, you are invited to attend the concluding panel, entitled Life Cycle Rituals. The dynamic and informative first panel dealt with cultural and religious rituals surrounding birth, coming of age, and marriage. This final panel will offer explanations of rituals surrounding death and beliefs about the afterlife.

Panelists include Asencion Murga from St. Mary’s Church in Chandler (primarily a Hispanic congregation); Dr. M. Zuhdi Jasser, President of the American Islamic Forum for Democracy; Pastor Mitch McDonald of the Sun Lakes Community Church (representing Evangelical Christian views); Angela Garcia-Lewis, Cultural Preservation Compliance Supervisor at the Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community; and Rabbi Irwin Wiener of the Sun Lakes Jewish Congregation.

This panel will take place at the Sun Lakes Chapel on Tuesday, March 24, from 1 to 2:30 p.m. The program is free and open to the public, though donations at the door will be gratefully accepted to benefit the Sun Lakes Chapel Board. Please save the date and come and hear more from all these amazing speakers. If you didn’t attend the first one, now is your chance to see what all the buzz was about.