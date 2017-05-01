EVIL Mixed Doubles champions

Janet Myrick
Our own IronOaks pickleball team took first place in the EVIL league. Teams were from Cottonwood, ARC, Solera and SunBird. IronOaks members included John Reed, Marietta Reed, Joanne Zapatka, Pete Macksam, Tom Kasper, Chuck Myrick, Janet Myrick, Scott Hickman, Karen Hickman, Darlene Williams, Jack Hill, Tom Dawson, Dave Sproull, Bev Kreuger, Karen Iovin, Pete Iovin, David Bissell, Bill Aichele, Todd Williams, Steve Smithan, Chris Berney, Cathy McDonald, Jerry Pederson, Keith McDonald, Bob Harper and Captain Karen Macksam.