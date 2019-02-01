Fascinating Rotary speakers planned for February

Norm Noble

Mark Menasci, owner of Metro Valley Computer Solutions, will speak to the Sun Lakes Rotary Club on the morning of Tuesday, February 5. Mark’s company is a computer service resource for small business, not-for-profit organizations and individuals. That said, Mark has an interesting personal story (and video) to share with the club. He is a recent U.S. National Slalom Water Skiing Champion and this past year, placed fourth in the World’s competition. He will share his story.

On Tuesday evening, February 12, George Macedon, Executive Director of Fans Across America, will share the story of this not-for-profit organization that serves the basic daily living necessities of our approximately 350 homeless school children in the Chandler Unified School District. His company also serves the same needs for families in transition from homeless to “homesteaded” in Chandler. In 2010, Fans became aware of the increasing number of homeless students and homeless families in transition within the Chandler Unified School District. In 2012, Fans pledged support to victims and children of domestic violence residing in shelters. Fans provides basic daily living necessities, allowing families to use their limited financial resources for priorities such as food and shelter.

Most of these families have one common goal; keeping their children in school, for they realize the value of an education and its effects on their child’s future.

His story dovetails in a significant way into Sun Lakes Rotary’s work with the Chandler Unified School District.

On Tuesday evening, February 26, Richard Simmons and Mark Pearlstein with Project Healing Waters Fly Fishing will talk about helping to teach fly rod building to disabled veterans. Rich was previously involved with the Boy Scouts of America as a volunteer Scout Master. Rich is a retired technical professional from the electronics manufacturing industry as an engineer, manager and auditor, specializing in Quality Assurance and Improvement. Rich, along with Mark, also will give a report on the “Hooked on Healing Veterans” motorcycle ride just concluded on February 23. Among other things, they will share what the proceeds of the ride event will mean to their organization over the coming year.

Mark Pearlstein has been working with Project Healing Waters for six years as a volunteer in both Oregon and Arizona. “Prior to that, I worked for American Honda Motor Company in the Motorcycle Division for over 34 years. Ultimately, I was responsible for, at different times, U.S. and Export Motorcycle Sales and U.S. Product Technical Services. I am also a Vietnam veteran.” He has seen this program change multiple lives dramatically.

The Sun Lakes Rotary Club meets for breakfast in the Sun Lakes’ Oakwood Country Club Ballroom every first and third Tuesday morning from 6:30 to 8:00 a.m. and every second and fourth Tuesday evening for light refreshments from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m. For visitors, your first visit is on us. To let us know you are coming, contact Jon Lyons at 602-769-7462.