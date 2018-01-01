Fit and Fun Wellness Group committed to have a Happy New Year

Susan Reynhout

Every January, we get a symbolic chance to start over. We are determined to use it wisely. We want to feel better about ourselves and our health. Our goal is to help each other live in a healthier way. We are making health a priority. The importance of choices people make is in so many ways responsible for the quality of they live. One way – the least speculative and the most obvious – is with exercise. More activity is better than no activity, and most people are not doing anything. Exercise reduces the risk of cardiovascular disease and even a decline in cognition. Gardening, walking, swimming, can keep us active. One needn’t run a marathon.

Diet is extremely helpful in preventing many kinds of diseases and the progression. When choosing what to eat and drink, it’s important to get the right mix – enough nutrients, but not too many calories. Everyone is aware that they’ll probably live longer if they exercise and eat right. The trick is to get people to do what they know they should. Support is an important key to obtaining the right balance. Support can help us stay committed to taking care of ourselves. Why not make that time count with the goal of quality and good health? Living long and living well is a choice and it’s ours.

Join the Fit and Fun Wellness Group on Wednesday mornings at 9:30 a.m. in the Cottonwood Clubhouse, Room A-7. You will find a great and supportive group of women to help you in your health journey.

For more information, call Sue at 480-250-5308 (cell).