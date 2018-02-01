Forget Me Not Dinner

Pastor Jerry McGhee

I’m old enough to remember World War II. I remember the air raid drills, the ration coupons to purchase sugar, car tires and other items in short supply. I even remember the president’s “Fireside Chats” – although I do not remember the details of the messages to the nation.

I remember a young sailor stationed at Great Lakes Naval Base, a relative of sorts, that would crawl through my bedroom window late at night after being out on a date with his girlfriend, whom he later married.

I don’t remember the music of that era, but I’m sure some of you do. To help us all remember, Mike Chamberlin will perform at our Sun Lakes Community Church dinner, with a theme of Forget Me Not. The program will take place Sunday evening, February 11, 2018. Mike Chamberlain is known in the valley as a news caster. He now ministers fulltime, providing concerts across the Southwest.

This year marks the 76th anniversary of Pearl Harbor, and Mike has prepared a special presentation honoring those who sacrificed so much on December 7, 1941. He calls the evening Love Songs of World War II. He says, “Some of the greatest love songs of all time came out of the early 1940s, including “You’ll Never Know” and “White Cliffs of Dover.” He has presented this program over 2500 times!

The evening includes a full buffet supper and the evening’s entertainment. It takes place in the Arizona Room at the Sun Lakes Country Club. Dinner is served at 5:30 p.m., and the doors open at 5:00 p.m. For tickets ($15.00 each), call our church office at 480-895-9147 or 480-323-8804.

