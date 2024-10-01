Free Tennis Classes in Full Swing at Cottonwood Tennis Club

Barb Jorgensen

Free tennis classes are being offered on Mondays at 6:30 p.m. at the Cottonwood tennis courts. The classes are open to anyone interested in learning tennis. You do not have to be a member of Cottonwood Tennis Club. You only need to live in the Sun Lakes area. This is a Cottonwood Palo Verde HOA Outreach Program. Many of Cottonwood’s best players either started from scratch with the lessons or hadn’t played in years and wanted to brush up on their game. Several courts may be used so that beginners are on a different court than more experienced players.

Classes include the basic fundamentals, from how to hold a racket, proper stance when receiving a ball, how to hit the ball correctly, placement of the ball for different shots, serving, and strategy in doubles play as well as singles play. If you own a racket, bring it. If not, there will be some available at the courts. Balls are provided. You must wear tennis shoes.

The staff of the free classes are all people with extensive experience in tennis and teaching. Al Wagner, who coached for over 30 years, is the director of the group. He is assisted by USTA-certified Coach Barb Jorgensen and Ollie Johnson. Both have assisted Coach Al with this clinic for years.

So, if you’ve always yearned to learn tennis but never got around to it or want to brush up on your tennis, this is your chance, and it’s free. Show up on Monday nights at 6:30 p.m. at the Cottonwood tennis courts. You will have a great time, and we guarantee you’ll meet some wonderful people.

In addition to the free Tennis Clinic, the Cottonwood Palo Verde HOA has also approved allowing anyone from Sun Lakes to play on Thursday evenings at 6:30 p.m. There’s no need to join and no cost to players. All ability levels are welcome to participate in this doubles format. Practice what you’ve learned from Monday night’s free tennis class. This fall’s classes begin Oct. 7.

For additional information about classes, contact Al Wagner at 480-802-7142. For information about joining Cottonwood Tennis Club, email www.cottonwoodtennisclub.com.