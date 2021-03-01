Free Tennis Clinics Resume After COVID Cancelations

Penny Petersen

For years, Cottonwood Tennis Club (CTC) offered free tennis clinics weekly, beginning in September and continuing through April. Don Neu, former Cottonwood Pro, started the classes in the early ‘80s. After Don’s passing, Pierre Moresi took over the clinics with the help of Al Wagner, Ollie Johnson, Joan Osoinach, and others. Anyone who wanted to learn tennis was welcome. Students did not have to be members of CTC or even live in Sun Lakes. Those benefits are still true.

Then there was COVID. The world stopped! Everything was canceled—all the tournaments, all the socials, all the dinners, and everything except the leagues and daily sign-ups.

Most things are still canceled, but the free tennis clinics are back. Pierre and his current crew (Paul Eskridge, Barb Jorgensen, Kathy Sundsrud, and Jenette Curran) figured out how they could protect students by social distancing, wearing masks, and limiting the number of students per court.

The first of the reinstated classes took place on Jan. 11. Classes will be held every Monday evening beginning at 7 p.m. through April. There will be no classes held on Tuesdays, as in past years. Several courts will be used on Mondays, with the maximum number of people per court being 10. Rules require the wearing of tennis shoes. You can bring a racket if you have one. If not, there will be rackets available. Balls are provided free. Another rule: If you feel sick or have been around anyone else who is sick, stay home!

Classes will include all fundamentals: serving, correct way to hit balls to get them where you want them to go, strategy, drills, warm-up exercises, and net play. Beginners are welcome, so are advanced players who need to brush up. The courts will be divided by ability levels, so whatever your level of play, there is a place for you.

Many people who started as beginners have advanced into the higher levels of tennis. CTC benefits from the clinics, because many students, as they get better, decide to join the club and participate in all the benefits of membership.

So, if you think you’d like to learn tennis or improve your game, show up at 7 p.m. Mondays at the Cottonwood tennis courts. We guarantee you’ll have a great time and meet some wonderful people.

For information regarding membership in CTC, contact Barb Jorgensen at beejorgy@gmail.com.