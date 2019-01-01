Fruit picking begins lucky 13th year

Now in our 13th year, the Sun Lakes Citrus Sharers are once again ready to pick the surplus fruit in the Sun Lakes communities. We will have our annual Kickoff Coffee on Saturday, January 19, at 10:00 a.m. in the Navajo Room, located at Sun Lakes Country Club (aka Phase 1) to explain the entire process and get everyone on a team.

We can always use a hand, so please come get to know us! All the fruit gleaned is donated to St. Mary’s Food Bank; we are a major contributor of their annual fruit donations.

There will be a change in schedule this year, with our season beginning the first Saturday of February. The dates will be February 2 through March 4. We pick five consecutive weeks, Saturdays and Mondays only, between 8:00 a.m. and noon. Not only do we need help picking the fruit, you can help gather, carry or sort by type and quality. We can always use an extra hand at the “Citrus Central” location – one of our garages within the Sun Lakes area.

Anyone who we have picked for in the past will automatically be in our database, and you will be getting a call soon, so please be patient. If you would like to join or need to update us with a new phone number or email, please use the numbers below:

To be a Picker, call Laura at 206-228-5155 – that IS a 206, not 602.

To have your Trees Picked, call Linda at 480-895-8325. Again, if you have been picked before, wait for our call.

With an existing database of 540 homes, you can imagine there may be a waiting list to get picked – but be patient. We always do our best to help everyone! If you are unable to attend the Kickoff Coffee but would like to join a team, please join us Saturday, February 2, at 7:45 a.m. at Citrus Central #1 located at 25825 S. 99th Drive, Sun Lakes, AZ 85248, in the Cottonwood development south of the tennis courts. Please be courteous to the neighbors and park by the pool or tennis courts and walk down.