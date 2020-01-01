Girls Soccer Teams Benefit Charity; Crystal Card Project

Bobbie Reed

When three teams in a Chandler Girls Soccer Club were challenged by Coach Eddie Cooper to collect cards for the Crystal Card Project, they scored big. They collected more than 1600 cards. The teams of young ladies (age 12 to 13) competed to see which team could collect the most cards. They appealed to family and friends, and Team RSL03Cooper won, collecting 941 cards.

Charlene Petragallo and Bobbie Reed (representing The Crystal Card Project) joined them recently at an evening practice in Snedigar Park to congratulate them on their success and thank them for volunteering to help others.

Crystal Cards are “recycled” — fashioned from parts of used cards that might otherwise be thrown away. The project relies on donated cards like those from the three teams. The money raised by selling these beautiful new cards (at only $1 each) goes directly to help victims of domestic violence.

If you would like to help by donating cards — entire cards so we have the inside message as well as the front — donation bins are in each of the Sun Lakes communities. You can also bring donated cards to any sales event or work session.

Sales of Crystal Cards in January:

* Wednesday, Jan. 8, from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Sun Lakes Ladies’ Coffee, Cottonwood San Tan Ballroom

* Monday, Jan. 13, from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. in the Renaissance lobby

* Wednesday, Jan. 29, from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. in the Bradford Room, Oakwood clubhouse

* Thursday, Jan. 30, from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. in the Bradford Room, Oakwood clubhouse

Check our website, www.thecrystalcardproject.org, or our Facebook page for a full calendar of events, locations of donation bins, and other information about this project.