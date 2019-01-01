Golden Goalies celebrate

Bea Loozer

We’re in a new year now and thinking about ways to have fun, help others and get as healthy as possible. Yep, we want to achieve maximum health and work with others to reach that state. That’s the focus of Golden Goalies.

But besides focusing on health, we do make sure we enjoy the companionship of other Goalies. Many of us gathered for a festive luncheon at Sun Lakes 1 last month — always a happy time. Thanks to Jeanne Becker, Janice Cournoyer and Carol White for their huge contribution in planning and beyond.

One of the highlights of the luncheon was recognizing the biggest loser of the previous six-month period. Drum roll please! Walking away with the award and a burst of applause was Judi Brown. Congrats to Judi.

Join us for good company, laughs and ideas. You will also find support, motivation and shared wisdom. Weigh-in is Saturday from 7:00 to 7:40 a.m. in Room A-8, near the Cottonwood Library. The meeting starts after weigh-in. Contact Rita at 480-223-8340 for more information.