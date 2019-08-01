Great season coming soon for Cotillion Dance Club

Rob Spade

On Saturday, November 9, 2019, the Cotillion Dance Club presents the first dance of the season, Dancing Leaves of Autumn Gala. The dinner dance will be held at the Cottonwood San Tan Ballroom. The dance is a formal affair (tuxes for the gentlemen and gowns for the ladies). The reception begins at 5:45 p.m. with live instrumental music provided by Angelo Valente of Route 66 and will feature champagne, antipasti platter and goat-cheese-stuffed mushrooms.

The dinner begins at 6:45 p.m. and will feature a salad of mixed spring greens served with ranch or balsamic dressing on the side and warm rolls and butter. The entrée selections are Pork Valentino – pork tenderloin roasted and served with a brandy apple sauce, or Chicken Marsala – sautéed chicken breast with mushrooms and tomatoes in marsala wine sauce, both served with roasted potatoes and green beans almandine with bacon and onions, and strawberry shortcake for dessert. The dietary meal is salmon with zest lemon dill sauce, roasted potatoes, green beans and flourless chocolate cake.

We will be featuring music by Route 66, including a five-member configuration with a special female vocalist. The band begins their first of three dance sets at 7:00 p.m. Guests and members should RSVP via email, text, phone, mail or by using our website before Thursday, October 31, 2019.

Mark your calendars for the 2019/2020 season dance dates: Saturday, November 9, 2019; Saturday, January 11, 2020; Saturday, February 8, 2020; Saturday, March 14, 2020

Mark your calendars for the 2019/2020 season group dance lesson dates:

Friday, November 8, 2019; Friday, January 10, 2020; Friday, February 7, 2020; Friday, March 13, 2020

Our next annual newsletter is available on our website. It details dance plans, menus and bands for the entire upcoming season. Annual dues for the 2019-2020 season are now being accepted. Visit our website for pricing, mailing and online payment options.

If you are interested in becoming a club member or attending a dance as a guest of the club, please call, text or email us. Lots more information is available to you on our website, including group dance lessons, dance themes, band information, menus, event schedules, club news and announcements.

Contact information: Phone or text the club at 602-529-6829, email postmaster@cotilliondanceclubaz.com or visit our website at www.cotilliondanceclubaz.com.

Make checks payable to “Cotillion Dance Club” and mail to Cotillion Dance Club, P.O. Box 13153, Chandler, AZ 85248.