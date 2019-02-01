Harmonica classes for beginners

Learn to play in only six sessions with St. Louis Slim, an accomplished player and instructor. It’s the most fun you will have in 2019. We will move from “Pop Goes the Weasel” to real melodies. Each participant will get their own “Stage Name” and have a great time learning the pucker, the tongue slap and how to read simple harmonica tablature (not note reading). It’s a guaranteed fun experience, and you will become a real player on this most portable of instruments.

This is my fifth year teaching this class here; I will offer two sessions this year. Classes will be held for six consecutive weeks in Cottonwood CC Activity Room A-7. Session #1 begins Tuesday, February 19, through March 26. Session #2 begins Wednesday, February 20, through March 27. (Both sessions are 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.) Cost is $50, plus purchase of a “C” harmonica for $15. Pre-registration is required; class size is limited to 15 which allows for personalized instruction.

Please call Tom Marschel at 843-229-8945 or send him an email at tmarschel19@gmail.com to learn more about the class or to register. Don’t delay. Classes fill up quickly.